Joyce Theyson.

Joyce Esther Theyson

November 29, 1936 - May 12, 2019

Joyce Esther Theyson departed this life Sunday, May 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Theyson; parents, Jake and Caroline Mikkalson; sisters, Ardeen Soma (Stewart), and Carmen Johnson (Gerald), and brother, Eugene Mikkalson.

Joyce was born November 29, 1936, in Bricelyn, MN to Jake and Caroline Mikkalson. She attended Luther College and Mankato State, and began her teaching career in Southern Minnesota. She married the love of her life, Douglas Theyson, August 8, 1964.

Joyce loved to teach, continuing to substitute until just a few years ago. She was a member of American Lutheran Church and Sons of Norway. After Doug's passing, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, golfing, and entertaining at home. She most of all enjoyed being with her grandchildren, Madilyn and Anna Theyson, and Hunter Henderson, cheering them on at their sporting events, attending Rockies and Bronco games with them, and teaching them about so many family and Scandinavian traditions.

Joyce is survived by sons, Brent Theyson (Kelli), and Keith Theyson; daughter, Gjertine Henderson (Todd); three grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held at American Lutheran Church on Friday, May 31 at 10:00 a.m. The family will have a private Inurnment at Veteran's Memorial Gardens at a different date.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Grand Villa, Larchwood Inns, and HopeWest for their loving care and support to Joyce and the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest, in remembrance of Joyce Theyson and to the care of those that suffer from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 29, 2019

