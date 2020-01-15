Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita "Jean" Crespin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita "Jean" Crespin



June 24, 1935 - November 18, 2019



Juanita "Jean" Crespin, age 84, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 in Pueblo West.



She was born in Las Vegas, N.M., to Anastacio and Gavina Ortiz. Robert W. Crespin and Jean married April of 1974 and moved to Grand Junction in the early 80's. He passed July of 2013. After more than 20 years she retired from Mesa County Department of Human Services. Jean loved to garden. Her favorite past time was playing with her grandchildren and spur of the moment road trips with them for a family picnic.



Jean is survived by her sisters, Sally Vela-Diego (Ralph) of Grand Junction, and Margaret Sison (Rod) of San Diego; brother, Patricio Ortiz (Gen) of Torrance; her children, Julie Racine (Gordon) of Pueblo West; Jason Crespin (Heather) of St. Paul; Seth Crespin of Jacksonville; Basil Crespin (Rose) of Grand Junction, and Reuben Crespin of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Stacy Racine, Anthony, Kayli, Jack, Spencer, Isaiah (Maggie) great-grandchild Gabriel, Zachary, and Delaney Crespin.



A brief service was held at George McCarthy Funeral Home on November 22, 2019, with burial at Las Animas Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care in Pueblo, CO.

