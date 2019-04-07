Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judd Christian. View Sign

Judd William Christian

November 17, 1975 - April 1, 2019

Judd was an avid outdoors man with a love of camping, skiing, rafting, and hiking. He was always dragging his dog and Joan away for adventures.

He was born in Grand Junction, CO and graduated from Fruita Monument High School, much to Mom and Dad's relief. Judd moved to the Roaring Fork Valley and was a plumber by trade. He spent over 20 years there and I think most everyone knew him. You never saw him without his beloved dog, Maggie, or his new dog, Ollie. He lived life to the fullest. One date with Joan Neff and he told us he couldn't believe he met someone that matched him so well, even if she was a cat lover. They had a great few years together.

Judd lost his battle with liver disease after a good fight. He is survived by Joan Neff, his soulmate; his dad, Thad Christian; mom, JoAnne (Don) Williams; sister, Jennifer Schreiner (Harold); nieces, Karlee Nasalroad (Josh), Kaitlyn, and Keira Schreiner, and his dog, Ollie. He was a one of kind, loving soul and we miss him dearly.

Judd elected to do an organ donation gift and 23 people will benefit from it. We will be having a celebration of life on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 p.m. at Enjoy Church, 2825 North Ave. in Grand Junction, CO. It will be in "Judd" style so come prepared to share stories and his jokes. That's what he wanted.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to Hope Care & Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601, or a .

