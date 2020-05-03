Judith Lynn Bray



June 8, 1956 - April 25, 2020



Judith Lynn Bray was born June 8, 1956, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Jack and Betty Bray. She was 63.



Judy grew up in Grand Junction attending GJHS, class of 1974. One of her first jobs was at Enstrom Candies and then she worked for many years at the Fruita post office. She recently retired from working as a secretary with School District 51.



Judy had an excellent eye for detail and enjoyed making jewelry and crafts. She also enjoyed hiking, skiing, and travel. She recently said, "I've done so many things, I've seen beautiful beaches, I've skied the Alps."



Judy is survived by her mother, Betty; nieces, Heather and Jackie; grandson, Sutton. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack; brother, John, and son, Eamon.



A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to Salvation Army or HopeWest Hospice.





