Judy Gorshing Lauer

March 30, 1940 - February 24, 2019

On Sunday, February 24, 2019, Judy Lauer, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in peace, surrounded by loved ones. She was 78.

She was born Judy Ellen Gorshing on March 30, 1940, in Arapaho, Oklahoma to Mildred and Albert Gorshing. After finishing Arapaho High School in 1958, she attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where she was a part of the Women's Honor Society. She graduated with a BA in Chemistry and English in 1962. Judy furthered her education at Western State Colorado University, where she earned a Masters in Counseling in 1974. Over many years she taught chemistry and English and even worked as a librarian. For over 25 years, Judy served as the school counselor at Columbine Middle School in the Montrose RE-1J District. A firm advocate of literacy and education, she volunteered with Altrusa International of Montrose, the town's first service club for women, where she served as President from 1987-1988.

Judy is survived by her husband, James Lauer; children, Danielle Grosse and Patrick Riley; grandchildren, Jason, Joey, Jordan, and Justin, and beloved dog, Redford.

A memorial service will take place later this spring at the First Congregational Church, Grand Junction, CO.

