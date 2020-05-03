Julia (Ekker) Cheskaty



March 10, 1922 - March 12, 2015



Lawrence Cheskaty



January 20, 1925 - April 18, 2020



Larry was the oldest of three sons raised in Grand Junction, CO, by Joe and Ella Cheskaty. Julia was the eighth of 12 children raised by Cornelius and Edna Ekker in eastern Utah. In 1945 Julia graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Denver and was hired by St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction.



Following his Navy service in WWII, Larry returned to Grand Junction where he met and married Julia in March, 1946. He began his career of 35 years with the FAA in San Diego in 1948, while Julia focused on her Nursing career and raising their son and two daughters.



Julia's 11 siblings ensured that biennial Ekker Family reunions in Utah were very large, lively, and never missed by Larry, Julia and the kids. Those summer trips from San Diego to Utah always included a reunion with the Cheskaty's gathered in Grand Junction.



After Larry retired from the FAA in 1983, he and Julia moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. They enjoyed their 13 years there until Grand Junction called them back home in 2002, to be closer to family. In the Fall of 2013, Larry and Julia moved back to San Diego to be near two of their three children.



After 69 years of marriage and two final years in the loving care of her children and grandchildren, Julia preceded Larry in death two days after her 93rd Birthday. With his three children by his side, Larry enjoyed his 95th Birthday celebration this past January. Larry is survived by his brother Jack, Grand Junction; son, Barry; daughters, Linda and Pamela; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



