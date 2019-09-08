Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anderson Funeral Homes 250 Main Street Townsend , MA 01469 (978)-597-2692 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Anderson Funeral Homes 250 Main Street Townsend , MA 01469 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Julian Peter Ceike



November 13, 1946 - September 1, 2019



Julian P. Ceike, 72, of Townsend, MA, was removed from life support Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was never able to recover from complications of an undetected heart attack, and his heartbroken family was at his side.



Born in Manhattan in 1946, the only child of Frances Naughton and Peter Ceike, Julian came from a family of artists, both visual and musical. He roller-skated the streets of New York City as a child, and took the subway alone to sing in Saint Luke's choir. He sailed to Spain on the yacht, Vilasar, with his grandmother's husband when only a boy, where, curiously, he fell in love with the French language. He graduated from the Hotchkiss School and Union College, and partially completed a Master's degree in French at the University of Colorado-Boulder. It was there that he met and married his wife of 44 years, Fredda Bloom, who was an instructor in English.



With prospects for finding employment teaching French virtually disappearing, he returned to the East Coast, and took a job offered to him at Bates Corrugated Box company in West Townsend. Quickly realizing he was not cut out for office work, he decided to take his natural athleticism, love of the outdoors, willingness to do physical labor and overall competencies, to cut down trees. With a chainsaw he bought at a yard sale, he became his own business, which he owned and operated for over 30 years, Neighborhood Tree Service.



In addition to his wife, he leaves sons, Seymour of Montana and Colin of Steamboat Springs, CO; daughter, Lauren of Providence, RI, and his children's partners; his granddaughters, JaeLee Ceike-Cleary of Ashby, MA; Lily and Grayson Wells of Steamboat Springs, CO; his sisters, Katherine Lopez (Pete) of Grand Junction, CO; Myra South (Robert) of Oregon City, OR, and Helen Ceike Ojeda of Irvine, CA, as well as nephews, Alexander "AJ" Grasso (Sandra) of Longmont, CO; Teagan Lopez (Alexandra) of NAS Lemoore, CA, and Colton South of Portland, OR.



Julian was greatly admired by the hundreds of people he guided through their first time on skis in his 19 years as a ski instructor at Wachusett Mountain, Mass.; by the much younger men with whom he did arduous labor; by his teammates and competitors in the Wachusett Nighttime Race League; by cats and dogs he encountered who could sense his animal magnetism and were drawn to him; even by the many squirrels and birds whose homes he would try to protect when taking down a tree.



In other words, Julian was a legend, not in his own mind, but in ours. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul.



Many thanks for the outpouring of love and support from across the country and beyond.



Final arrangements are under the care of Anderson Funeral Home, Townsend, MA. Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2 - 5:00 p.m., at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend Center. A private service for immediate family will be held at Julian's favorite summer recreation spot near Misquamicut Beach, Rhode Island at a later date.

Julian Peter CeikeNovember 13, 1946 - September 1, 2019Julian P. Ceike, 72, of Townsend, MA, was removed from life support Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was never able to recover from complications of an undetected heart attack, and his heartbroken family was at his side.Born in Manhattan in 1946, the only child of Frances Naughton and Peter Ceike, Julian came from a family of artists, both visual and musical. He roller-skated the streets of New York City as a child, and took the subway alone to sing in Saint Luke's choir. He sailed to Spain on the yacht, Vilasar, with his grandmother's husband when only a boy, where, curiously, he fell in love with the French language. He graduated from the Hotchkiss School and Union College, and partially completed a Master's degree in French at the University of Colorado-Boulder. It was there that he met and married his wife of 44 years, Fredda Bloom, who was an instructor in English.With prospects for finding employment teaching French virtually disappearing, he returned to the East Coast, and took a job offered to him at Bates Corrugated Box company in West Townsend. Quickly realizing he was not cut out for office work, he decided to take his natural athleticism, love of the outdoors, willingness to do physical labor and overall competencies, to cut down trees. With a chainsaw he bought at a yard sale, he became his own business, which he owned and operated for over 30 years, Neighborhood Tree Service.In addition to his wife, he leaves sons, Seymour of Montana and Colin of Steamboat Springs, CO; daughter, Lauren of Providence, RI, and his children's partners; his granddaughters, JaeLee Ceike-Cleary of Ashby, MA; Lily and Grayson Wells of Steamboat Springs, CO; his sisters, Katherine Lopez (Pete) of Grand Junction, CO; Myra South (Robert) of Oregon City, OR, and Helen Ceike Ojeda of Irvine, CA, as well as nephews, Alexander "AJ" Grasso (Sandra) of Longmont, CO; Teagan Lopez (Alexandra) of NAS Lemoore, CA, and Colton South of Portland, OR.Julian was greatly admired by the hundreds of people he guided through their first time on skis in his 19 years as a ski instructor at Wachusett Mountain, Mass.; by the much younger men with whom he did arduous labor; by his teammates and competitors in the Wachusett Nighttime Race League; by cats and dogs he encountered who could sense his animal magnetism and were drawn to him; even by the many squirrels and birds whose homes he would try to protect when taking down a tree.In other words, Julian was a legend, not in his own mind, but in ours. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul.Many thanks for the outpouring of love and support from across the country and beyond.Final arrangements are under the care of Anderson Funeral Home, Townsend, MA. Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2 - 5:00 p.m., at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend Center. A private service for immediate family will be held at Julian's favorite summer recreation spot near Misquamicut Beach, Rhode Island at a later date. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close