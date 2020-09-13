1/1
Julie Marie Cotter
1982 - 2020
Julie Marie Cotter

March 1, 1982 - September 6, 2020

Julie Marie (Lyon) Cotter passed away on September 6, 2020.

Born in Grand Junction, CO, on March 1, 1982, to Douglas and Susan Lyon, Julie was a graduate of Palisade High School (2000). After high school, she went to college in Michigan and enjoyed spending time with her sister, brother, and nephew. Julie graduated from Northwood University and returned to Grand Junction to complete her BS at Mesa State College (2005). Shortly after graduation, Julie began working at Mays Concrete, where she continued working until the time of her death.

On September 27, 2014, Julie married the love of her life, Jason Cotter. Jason and Julie lived in Collbran, CO, surrounded by chickens, pigs, horses, cats, and dogs. This was the life she had always dreamed of and her face lit up when she talked about it.

Julie loved her family, friends, and animals more than anything on this earth. Always there to offer support, encouragement, and advice, she was a trusted friend to many. She delighted in baking, reading, and doing fun projects with her nieces and nephews.

Julie is survived by her husband, Jason; step-children, Johnathan (13), and Kyrie (16); step-children from her previous marriage, Isaac (17), and Sebastian (21); daughter-in-law, Leann (22); grandmother, Helen Heald; parents, Douglas and Susan Lyon; sister, Lori Kolodziej (Jeff), and brother, Christopher Lyon (Alyson), both of Michigan; sister, Cindy Lawton (Dean); seven nephews and two nieces whom she loved dearly, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Julie was preceded in death by grandfather, Kenneth Heald; aunt, Oda Brownlee; uncle, George Heald, and cousin, Robert Heald.

At this time, no services have been planned.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 13, 2020.
