Julius Alfred Patton age 86 died June 3rd 2019 following a long fight with diabetes. Born: April 29th 1933 in Collbran, Colorado. He was the son of the late Clarence and Pearl Patton. He was a veteran of the US Army having served as PFC during the Korean War. He had been employed as a mechanic/operator in the construction industry his last years. He was also a miner and truck driver for many years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and riding his motorcycles. He was quite the jokester but was hard working and would give you the shirt off his back. Julius was preceded in death by his son Garry and brothers Wesley, Robert, Jim, Walter, half sister Elizabeth, and half brothers Chuck, and Albert. Julius is survived by his ex-wife Betty, his sons Tommy, Ricky, and Ronny, and his daughter Cheryl. Two sisters Barbara and Joan. 8 Grand Children and 7 great Grand Children. Memorial services will be Monday, June 10th, 2019 at Browns Funeral Home 904 North 7th Grand Junction, Colorado. Viewing 2-3 pm Service 3-3:30 Social 3:30-4 pm.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 9, 2019