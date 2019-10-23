June Ann Brennan
February 8, 1935 - October 20, 2019
June Ann Brennan returned home to her Heavenly Father on October 20, 2019.
June was born June Ann Davis on February 8, 1935, to James and Ann Davis in Louisville, KY. Her family moved from KY to AZ when she was just a young girl. The family then moved to Grand Junction were June would spend her young adult life.
There she meet a young man who turned her eye, and on March 7, 1955, Wayne and June sealed their lives together in Salt Lake City, UT. The young family moved from Moab, UT, Mexican Hat, UT, Anvil Points, CO, Rifle, CO, and settled in Grand Junction.
June was a homemaker until her children started school. She was a teacher's aid and a secretary for the Department of Energy.
June is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; parents, James and Ann Davis, and younger brothers, Wayne and Donald Davis.
She is survived by sons, David Brennan of Denver, CO; Steven (Deb) of AZ; daughters, Karen, Marilyn, and Joanne Brennan of Grand Junction; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
June's family would like to thank the Hospice Care Center for their loving and tender, tender care.
Services will be Friday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS, Redlands Chapel, 2235 Kingston Road in Grand Junction, CO.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2019