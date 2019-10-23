Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Ann Brennan. View Sign Service Information Grand Junction Chapel 2935 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81504 (970)-549-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

June Ann Brennan



February 8, 1935 - October 20, 2019



June Ann Brennan returned home to her Heavenly Father on October 20, 2019.



June was born June Ann Davis on February 8, 1935, to James and Ann Davis in Louisville, KY. Her family moved from KY to AZ when she was just a young girl. The family then moved to Grand Junction were June would spend her young adult life.



There she meet a young man who turned her eye, and on March 7, 1955, Wayne and June sealed their lives together in Salt Lake City, UT. The young family moved from Moab, UT, Mexican Hat, UT, Anvil Points, CO, Rifle, CO, and settled in Grand Junction.



June was a homemaker until her children started school. She was a teacher's aid and a secretary for the Department of Energy.



June is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; parents, James and Ann Davis, and younger brothers, Wayne and Donald Davis.



She is survived by sons, David Brennan of Denver, CO; Steven (Deb) of AZ; daughters, Karen, Marilyn, and Joanne Brennan of Grand Junction; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



June's family would like to thank the Hospice Care Center for their loving and tender, tender care.



Services will be Friday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS, Redlands Chapel, 2235 Kingston Road in Grand Junction, CO.



June Ann BrennanFebruary 8, 1935 - October 20, 2019June Ann Brennan returned home to her Heavenly Father on October 20, 2019.June was born June Ann Davis on February 8, 1935, to James and Ann Davis in Louisville, KY. Her family moved from KY to AZ when she was just a young girl. The family then moved to Grand Junction were June would spend her young adult life.There she meet a young man who turned her eye, and on March 7, 1955, Wayne and June sealed their lives together in Salt Lake City, UT. The young family moved from Moab, UT, Mexican Hat, UT, Anvil Points, CO, Rifle, CO, and settled in Grand Junction.June was a homemaker until her children started school. She was a teacher's aid and a secretary for the Department of Energy.June is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; parents, James and Ann Davis, and younger brothers, Wayne and Donald Davis.She is survived by sons, David Brennan of Denver, CO; Steven (Deb) of AZ; daughters, Karen, Marilyn, and Joanne Brennan of Grand Junction; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.June's family would like to thank the Hospice Care Center for their loving and tender, tender care.Services will be Friday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS, Redlands Chapel, 2235 Kingston Road in Grand Junction, CO. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close