Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Funeral 11:00 AM Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 Burial 1:00 PM Veteran's Memorial Cemetery

June Martinez



March 1, 1934 - January 29, 2020



June Martinez passed away on Tuesday, January 29.



She was born in 1934 "under a pinon tree" in Coyote, NM, to Juan and Margarita Chacon. She was the second of seven children. June was raised in New Mexico and Colorado. It was in Grand Junction, CO, where she met the love of her life, Abel Martinez, where they were both members of Zion Spanish Assembly of God Church. She knew instantly that he was the man she would marry. They were married 57 years and lived in Grand Junction. June and Abel are together again in paradise.



She worked at School District 51, but her vocation was as a devoted caretaker for her husband, who had taken ill during the latter part of his life. She was lovingly known as "Nanny" to her family. She loved spending time with her sisters and looked forward to their lunch dates and visits. She enjoyed visits from her children, grandchildren, her many nieces and nephews, and never let anyone go away hungry.



Her strong faith and love for all showed in the attention she paid to everyone who came to know her. June did all things with love and good humor.



She had four children, David (Cindy) Martinez of Whitewater, CO; Christine (Don) Pedersen of Emporia, KS; Anna Martinez of Grand Junction, CO, and Abel (Carol) Martinez of Grand Junction, CO. She had eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



In lieu of flowers, donations to HopeWest Hospice are welcomed.



A funeral service will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.



