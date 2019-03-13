Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Weddle. View Sign

June K. Weddle

May 17, 1915 - March 7, 2019

June K. Weddle, age 103, was born in Saskatchewan, Canada on May 17, 1915. She, her parents, and two brothers moved to Colorado in 1929. June attended schools in Grand Junction, and graduated from Nucla High School. She went on to attend and graduate from Ross Business College.

June raised her two daughters, and then worked as a secretary. She retired from District 51 after 15 years of service. She was a 63 year member of Eastern Star #53, and many other reputable organizations.

She married Donald Graham in 1938 (deceased). She was also married to Arthur Hunter (deceased) and Larry Weddle (deceased).

June is survived by her daughters, Bernice Bartholomew, and Barbara Hunt, both of Grand Junction; five grandchildren, Shay, Ryan (Michelle), Brent (Sara), Jelani (Beth), and Jamel; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Brooke), Kaylie (Jay), Caden, and Makenna, and one more on the way.

No services are planned.

