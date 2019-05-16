Junior Alvie Cole
June 22, 1927 - May 6, 2019
Junior Alvie Cole passed away on May 6, 2019, in Rifle, Colorado, after a brief illness.
Junior was born to Myrtle (Green) and Fred Cole in Garden City, KS on June 22, 1927. He spent his childhood in Delta and Reed, CO, and graduated from Delta High School. He attended Mesa Junior College in Grand Junction, CO.
He met Ruby Cole (Osborn) in Delta and they were married on June 7, 1948, in Salida, CO. Junior served his country in the Navy during WWII in the Pacific.
Junior loved to work. He was employed as a lab tech (AEC) and was also self-employed as a mobile home dealer and rancher, ranching in Collbran, Loma, and Doyleville. He owned and operated a gravel pit business. He was a private pilot and loved to fly. He moved his family to River Road in Grand Junction so that he could have an airstrip and walk to his airplane. He loved to dance, and hobbies included baseball.
Junior is survived by children, Linda Davis (Rex), Joyce Bridwell (Jim), Roger Cole (Sandy), and Dale Cole (Kim); sisters, Nora Jean Aslin and Georgia Wright; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by wife, Ruby Cole; parents, Myrtle and Fred Cole; five brothers, and four sisters.
There will be a graveside service on May 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, CO. There will be a memorial service on May 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO.
Junior very much enjoyed living at the Rifle Veteran's Center and was appreciative of his care there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veteran's Community Living Center, 851 E. 5th Street, Rifle, CO.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 16, 2019