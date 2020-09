Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Justin's life story with friends and family

Share Justin's life story with friends and family

Justin E. Dial, 29, of Palisade, died September 2, 2020, at St. Mary's. Services 1 p.m., Friday, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. All memorial contributions can be made to Justin or Jaxxon Dial, in care of Sooper Credit Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store