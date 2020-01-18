Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Robert Bair. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Justin Robert Bair



March 23, 1983 - January 1, 2020



Justin Robert Bair, 36, of Fruita, passed on January 1, 2020, at Community Hospital.



He was born on March 23, 1983, in Glenwood, CO, to Irvin Grant and Patricia Anne (Briggs) Bair. Justin spent his childhood in Glenwood Springs where he attended high school and then later moved to Grand Junction. Justin was well known as a salesman at Jim Paris Tire and later as a General Manager after the company was acquired by American Tire Distributors.



Justin met the love of his life, Jesie, in 2006, through mutual best friends. They were married on September 12, 2009, in Palisade, CO. Together they adopted a daughter and son, both of whom he loved dearly. Justin enjoyed camping, shooting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.



He is survived by his spouse, Jesie Kissell Bair; son, Henry Bair; daughter, Sophia Bair; brother, Daniel Bair (Ashley) of Glenwood Springs; brother, A.J. Briggs of Denver; niece, Sierra Bair; grandmother, Helen Briggs and aunt, Karen Briggs (Daryn Miller).



A memorial service will be held February 1, 2020, at Victory Life Church, 2066 Hwy. 6&50, Fruita, CO, at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Justin Bair Memorial Fund at Wells Fargo account number 9394554621.

