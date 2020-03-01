Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for K. Don Thompson. View Sign Service Information Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc 904 N 7Th St Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-255-8888 Send Flowers Obituary

K. Don Thompson



July 26, 1937 - February 21, 2020



K. Don Thompson was born July 26, 1937, and passed away on February 21, 2020, at age 82. Services will be held at Brown's Funeral Home in Grand Junction, Colorado, Friday, March 6, at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment follows at the Western Slope Veteran's Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.



K. Don Thompson spent his early years in and around Delta, Colorado. After a brief time attending junior college in Texas, he returned to Delta and met Carolyn Nadine Tinsley. They were married on November 28, 1959, and their 60 year marriage lasted until his death. Their union resulted in two sons, Kelly Don (born 1961), and Cory Samuel (born 1967); as well as grandchildren, Kaylee, Courtney, Madison, Krista, and Ryan. He had multiple great-grandchildren.



K. Don retired from the Colorado State Highway Department after 36 years; beginning in 1956 as a laborer and retiring in 1992 as an engineer. He worked on several highways including Highway 65 over the Grand Mesa and Interstate 70 from Vail Pass, through Glenwood Canyon, and west to Grand Junction.



K. Don loved every minute that he served in the Colorado National Guard. He entered military service on August 9, 1960, reporting for Field Artillery Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. His service spans 32 years, three months and 26 days. Beginning his career as a Private and earning all enlisted ranks, he attained his goal, becoming the senior enlisted supervisor at company level; the First Sergeant. His final assignment before retirement was a Master Sergeant in Plans and Training at State Headquarters, Colorado Army National Guard. He earned numerous decorations, medals, badges, commendations and citations. He lived the life of the Citizen Soldier.



During the mid 1970's he served four years as the mayor of Eagle, Colorado. While living in Eagle, he also opened and owned the Country Closet clothing store.



K. Don enjoyed spending time at Lake Powell, camping, and traveling in his RV. He loved antique automobiles and car shows, as well as collecting military memorabilia. He wrote several papers on military battles and leadership. He had an amazing group of friends from high school with whom he had dinner with almost every friday night from the early eighties up until his death. He will be forever loved and always missed by his family and all the people whose lives he touched in so many ways.



K. Don ThompsonJuly 26, 1937 - February 21, 2020K. Don Thompson was born July 26, 1937, and passed away on February 21, 2020, at age 82. Services will be held at Brown's Funeral Home in Grand Junction, Colorado, Friday, March 6, at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment follows at the Western Slope Veteran's Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.K. Don Thompson spent his early years in and around Delta, Colorado. After a brief time attending junior college in Texas, he returned to Delta and met Carolyn Nadine Tinsley. They were married on November 28, 1959, and their 60 year marriage lasted until his death. Their union resulted in two sons, Kelly Don (born 1961), and Cory Samuel (born 1967); as well as grandchildren, Kaylee, Courtney, Madison, Krista, and Ryan. He had multiple great-grandchildren.K. Don retired from the Colorado State Highway Department after 36 years; beginning in 1956 as a laborer and retiring in 1992 as an engineer. He worked on several highways including Highway 65 over the Grand Mesa and Interstate 70 from Vail Pass, through Glenwood Canyon, and west to Grand Junction.K. Don loved every minute that he served in the Colorado National Guard. He entered military service on August 9, 1960, reporting for Field Artillery Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. His service spans 32 years, three months and 26 days. Beginning his career as a Private and earning all enlisted ranks, he attained his goal, becoming the senior enlisted supervisor at company level; the First Sergeant. His final assignment before retirement was a Master Sergeant in Plans and Training at State Headquarters, Colorado Army National Guard. He earned numerous decorations, medals, badges, commendations and citations. He lived the life of the Citizen Soldier.During the mid 1970's he served four years as the mayor of Eagle, Colorado. While living in Eagle, he also opened and owned the Country Closet clothing store.K. Don enjoyed spending time at Lake Powell, camping, and traveling in his RV. He loved antique automobiles and car shows, as well as collecting military memorabilia. He wrote several papers on military battles and leadership. He had an amazing group of friends from high school with whom he had dinner with almost every friday night from the early eighties up until his death. He will be forever loved and always missed by his family and all the people whose lives he touched in so many ways. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close