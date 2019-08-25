Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaitlyn Ann-Marie Miller. View Sign Service Information Affordable Memorial Care 3210 Interstate 70 Business Loop Clifton , CO 81520 (970)-628-1462 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monument Baptist Church 23 Rd and Broadway View Map Service 10:00 AM Clifton Christian Church 3241 F 1/4 Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kaitlyn Ann-Marie Miller



October 20, 1994 - August 16, 2019



Kaitlyn Miller, 24, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Friday, August 16, in Grand Junction, Colorado.



Katie was born on October 20, 1994, in Anchorage, Alaska to George and Kathryn Miller. She attended Genesis/Cornerstone/Christian Community School, graduating in 2013. After high school, she began a degree in English from Colorado Mesa University, eventually changing to the Computer Animation program at Western Colorado Community College. She finished her 'six year Associate Degree' in May 2019. She enjoyed acting, singing and art, but her passion was writing and story telling. She loved to travel to Denver to attend Broadway musicals, and the regular visits to Alaska to spend time with her Nana and Papa, aunts, uncles and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Willard Moore and Richard Miller. She is survived by parents, George and Kathryn of Grand Junction; grandmother, Ann Moore, Grand Junction; Nana Opal Miller, Anchorage, AK; aunts and uncles, Marianne Moore, Grand Junction; John and Alex Moore, Windsor, CA; Rick and Babette Miller, Anchorage, AK; Tom and Barb Miller, Anchorage and Hope, AK; Phil and Carline Miller, Cooper Landing, AK; John Miller, Grand Rapids, MN; cousins, James Moore, Windsor, CA; Crystal and Helen Miller-McDougal, Anchorage, AK; Lindsey Miller, Anchorage, AK; Ricky Miller, Anchorage, AK; Samuel Miller, Anchorage and Hope, AK; Jackson Miller, Anchorage and Hope, AK; Hunter Miller-McDougal, Anchorage, AK, and Franklin Miller, Anchorage, AK. She will also be missed by many great aunts and uncles and numerous cousins of varying numbers and removals.



Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, at Monument Baptist Church, 23 Rd and Broadway, 6 - 8:00 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, at Clifton Christian Church, 3241 F 1/4 Rd. at 10:00 a.m. Cremation and interment will occur at a later date.



Services have been entrusted to Jeff Gentry at Affordable Memorial Care in Clifton.



