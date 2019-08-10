Kandy Sue Sutherlin
March 9, 1965 - July 22, 2019
Kandy was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on March 9, 1965, and passed away at her residence in Farmington, New Mexico on July 22, 2019.
She is the daughter of Charles and Maxine Sutherlin, who both preceded her in death, along with her sister, Della Terese.
Kandy graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1983, and attended college at Colorado Northwestern College in Rangely, Colorado. She enjoyed her role as Department Manager at Wal-Mart in Durango. She loved country music, water skiing, snow skiing and her beloved Denver Broncos.
Kandy is survived by her spouse of 12 years, Carol Brumley. Also surviving are half-brothers, Jay and Jim Shaw, and sisters, Rita Lang, and Kay Wilkison; her aunt, Ida Grant and other extended family.
There will be a celebration of Kandy's life at a later date.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019