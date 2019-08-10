Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kandy Sue Sutherlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kandy Sue Sutherlin



March 9, 1965 - July 22, 2019



Kandy was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on March 9, 1965, and passed away at her residence in Farmington, New Mexico on July 22, 2019.



She is the daughter of Charles and Maxine Sutherlin, who both preceded her in death, along with her sister, Della Terese.



Kandy graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1983, and attended college at Colorado Northwestern College in Rangely, Colorado. She enjoyed her role as Department Manager at Wal-Mart in Durango. She loved country music, water skiing, snow skiing and her beloved Denver Broncos.



Kandy is survived by her spouse of 12 years, Carol Brumley. Also surviving are half-brothers, Jay and Jim Shaw, and sisters, Rita Lang, and Kay Wilkison; her aunt, Ida Grant and other extended family.



There will be a celebration of Kandy's life at a later date.

Kandy Sue SutherlinMarch 9, 1965 - July 22, 2019Kandy was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on March 9, 1965, and passed away at her residence in Farmington, New Mexico on July 22, 2019.She is the daughter of Charles and Maxine Sutherlin, who both preceded her in death, along with her sister, Della Terese.Kandy graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1983, and attended college at Colorado Northwestern College in Rangely, Colorado. She enjoyed her role as Department Manager at Wal-Mart in Durango. She loved country music, water skiing, snow skiing and her beloved Denver Broncos.Kandy is survived by her spouse of 12 years, Carol Brumley. Also surviving are half-brothers, Jay and Jim Shaw, and sisters, Rita Lang, and Kay Wilkison; her aunt, Ida Grant and other extended family.There will be a celebration of Kandy's life at a later date. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close