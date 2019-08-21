Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Ann Warner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Ann Warner



August 13, 1953 - August 7, 2019



On the morning of August 7, 2019, Karen Ann Warner peacefully passed away at the home of her sister in Fruita, Colorado, after being diagnosed with Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer on June 20, 2019. Karen was visited by her family and many friends from near and far.



She was born to Ray and Armella Warner in Brainerd, Minnesota. Karen was one year old when the family moved to Denver, Colorado and then later settled in Mesa County. Karen was a 1972 graduate of Fruita Monument High School.



Born to Karen on her birthday was her daughter, Tammy Jean Mursko. Tammy and Justin gave Karen two grandsons, Nickolas and Spencer. The boys were the love and joy of her life.



Karen had a 30-year career at St Mary's Hospital as a Phlebotomist. She mentored many young people in the field, giving them encouragement and guidance in their careers. She loved her job and was always called for the most difficult tasks. Karen had a passion for cooking and baking, taking food to work for her co-workers, much to their delight. Karen loved her St Mary's family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Armella Warner; sister, Evelyn Marie Mercer; brother, Nathan Brian Warner, and nephew, Michael Phillip Mercer.



She leaves her daughter, Tammy; son-in-law, Justin, and grandsons, Nickolas and Spencer, all of Fruita; sisters, Noreen (Ed) Kiefer, Fruita; and Kathy Warner, Nevada; sister-in-law, Becky Warner, Mesa; nieces and nephews, Lee, Kevin, Billy, Eva and Nate Kiefer; Jason and Angela Warner; Raymond and Glen White, and Jerry Kimmis, and 29 great nieces and nephews.



Memorial contributions may be made at any Alpine Bank in the name of Nickolas and Spencer Garska or to HopeWest Hospice.



A Celebration of Life will be held on September 7, 2019, from 12 - 3:00 at Canyon View Vineyard Church, 736 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado. Please bring your favorite comfort food dish and a written memory of Karen to make a memory book for her grandsons.

