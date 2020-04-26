Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen May Fransioli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen May Fransioli



February 1, 1947 - April 21, 2020



Karen May Fransioli, 73, passed away peacefully April 21, 2020, of natural causes.



She was born February 1, 1947, in Pueblo, Colorado, to Walter and Jean (Kelso) Ham, both deceased. In 1990, she graduated with an Associate Degree in food management. She was a cook for several hospitals in Colorado, New Mexico, and California for over 30 years. After she retired, she became the Pantry Administrator for Manna Minister's in Colorado Springs which was her passion in life. She enjoyed helping and ministering to others. She was a member of the Victory Life Church and the Victory Violets. She was the most loving, forgiving, sweetest, kindest person you could ever meet in your life. Just ask anyone who knew her.



Her greatest passion was her family. She is survived by her children, Dwayne Goff of Commerce City, CO; Kimberly (Chad) Beldon of Grand Junction; Dwight Goff of Grand Junction; D. Sean Sparks of Colorado Springs, and Robin (Tom) Gramza; 20 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren with one on the way; siblings, Larry (Winnie) Ham of Goose Creek, SC; Kathie Moulton of Colorado Springs, and Sharon Scott of Grand Junctions; six nephews, 17 great-nephews and great-nieces, and four great-grandnieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Michael; daughter, Brenda, and husband, Jerry Fransioli.



Due to the current restrictions there will be a private service for immediate family. For friends and family there will be a memorial service later this summer.



