Karen Sandra Theobold Youngreen



March 14, 1938 - June 17, 2020



Karen Sandra Theobold Youngreen, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on June 17, 2020.



Karen was born in 1938 in Delta, CO, as the first child to Clyde and Alma Theobold. She went by "Sandy" growing up in Delta and Grand Junction, then used "Karen" after the family moved to Salt Lake City in 1952.



She later moved to Hunter, Utah, where she met her sweetheart, Calvin Youngreen. They were proud members of the Cyprus High (Magna, Utah) Class of 1956. Cal and Karen were married in 1959 and together raised three children.



Karen had a love for music and was an accomplished piano player. She was always happy to sing or play without provocation. After Calvin retired, she would frequently accompany him on his adventures often bringing a portable keyboard to entertain anyone who would listen. She worked as an executive assistant on and off during her younger years, but her preference was to be at home.



Her desire for seclusion became stronger after the love of her life and primary protector, Calvin, passed away in 2012. She loved being at home and was able to remain there until last year.



Karen is survived by her children, Bob (Michelle), Dave (Claudia) and Teresa (Don); brothers, Reford (Karen) in Grand Junction and Ron (Velda) in Tucson. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry, and sister, Susan.



Graveside services for Karen have already taken place.



