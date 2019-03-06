Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl Mangold. View Sign



October 19, 1987 - March 3, 2019

Karl was born October 19, 1987, to Tom and Jennie Mangold in Quakertown, PA. The family moved to Glade Park, CO in 1993, when he was six. He grew up loving the area and everything it had to offer.

Karl had many hobbies; motorcycling on and off road, snowboarding, wakeboarding, and shooting sports.

He met the love of his life, Tory, in 2006, and they married in 2013. They were truly a team and did nothing without discussing it with one another. They had no children of their own, but were instrumental in helping raise Karl's nephew. He was well liked by everyone he met, and touched too many to mention.

Karl is survived by his wife, Tory, of Grand Junction; parents, Tom and Jennie of Glade Park and Apache, OK, respectively; brother, Ian (Lena) of Orwigsburg, PA; nephews, Carson of Grand Junction, and Benji of Orwigsburg, PA, and niece, Meekah of Orwigsburg, PA.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 10, at 2:00 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge on Highway 50, Orchard Mesa.

Donations can be made at

