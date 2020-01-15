Katherine A. Rapp
October 12, 1949 - December 20, 2019
Katherine A. Rapp, 70, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away December 20, 2019.
She was born October 12, 1949, in Steamboat Springs, CO, to Lawrence and Della Mae Williams. Katherine married William Jeffrey Rapp, who passed away August 17, 1999. She was a long-time resident of Grand Junction.
Katherine served in the U.S. Air Force and was an Administrator for US West. During her years of retirement she enjoyed golf and Bunco.
She is survived by daughters, Tara Rapp of Colorado Springs, CO, and Connie (Kevin) Hogan of Grand Junction, CO; brothers, Donald, Larry, Robert, and Allan Williams, and grandchild, Sydnee Jean Hogan. She is preceded in death by her spouse, William J. Rapp, and parents, Della Mae Ballard and Lawrence Alvin Williams.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 - 7:00 p.m., January 20, 2020, at Tiara Rado Golf Course, 2057 S. Broadway, Grand Junction, CO 81507.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 15, 2020