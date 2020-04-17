Katherine Day
August 12, 1938 - April 5, 2020
Katherine (Green) Day, age 81, of Grand Junction, passed away on April 5, 2020.
Katherine was born August 12, 1938, in Montrose, Colorado. She is survived by her husband, Jim Day of Grand Junction; brother, Bob Green of San Antonio, Texas; son, Ron Day of Del Norte, Colorado; daughter, Kim O'Neill of Silt, Colorado; daughter, Alison Arias of Phoenix, Arizona; son, Shawn Day of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Katherine grew up in Eagle County, Colorado and graduated from Eagle County High School. She put her time and energy into loving and raising her four children and being a big part of their lives. Katherine worked at the Eagle Valley High School cafeteria, and later with both the Eagle and Garfield County Clerk and Recorder offices.
Details of a memorial service are yet to be determined in light of the pandemic.
Acquaintances, friends and loved ones are invited and encouraged to contribute thoughts and memories on-line at the Brown's Mortuary website.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Ronald McDonald House, Denver Children's Hospital or HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2020