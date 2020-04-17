Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Day. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Day



August 12, 1938 - April 5, 2020



Katherine (Green) Day, age 81, of Grand Junction, passed away on April 5, 2020.



Katherine was born August 12, 1938, in Montrose, Colorado. She is survived by her husband, Jim Day of Grand Junction; brother, Bob Green of San Antonio, Texas; son, Ron Day of Del Norte, Colorado; daughter, Kim O'Neill of Silt, Colorado; daughter, Alison Arias of Phoenix, Arizona; son, Shawn Day of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



Katherine grew up in Eagle County, Colorado and graduated from Eagle County High School. She put her time and energy into loving and raising her four children and being a big part of their lives. Katherine worked at the Eagle Valley High School cafeteria, and later with both the Eagle and Garfield County Clerk and Recorder offices.



Details of a memorial service are yet to be determined in light of the pandemic.



Acquaintances, friends and loved ones are invited and encouraged to contribute thoughts and memories on-line at the Brown's Mortuary website.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Ronald McDonald House, Denver Children's Hospital or HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction.

Katherine DayAugust 12, 1938 - April 5, 2020Katherine (Green) Day, age 81, of Grand Junction, passed away on April 5, 2020.Katherine was born August 12, 1938, in Montrose, Colorado. She is survived by her husband, Jim Day of Grand Junction; brother, Bob Green of San Antonio, Texas; son, Ron Day of Del Norte, Colorado; daughter, Kim O'Neill of Silt, Colorado; daughter, Alison Arias of Phoenix, Arizona; son, Shawn Day of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.Katherine grew up in Eagle County, Colorado and graduated from Eagle County High School. She put her time and energy into loving and raising her four children and being a big part of their lives. Katherine worked at the Eagle Valley High School cafeteria, and later with both the Eagle and Garfield County Clerk and Recorder offices.Details of a memorial service are yet to be determined in light of the pandemic.Acquaintances, friends and loved ones are invited and encouraged to contribute thoughts and memories on-line at the Brown's Mortuary website.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Ronald McDonald House, Denver Children's Hospital or HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close