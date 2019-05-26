Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Kellerby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Kellerby

September 30, 1931 - May 22, 2019

Katherine, 87, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away May 22, 2019, surrounded by her husband and family at St. Mary's Hospital.

She was born on September 30, 1931, in Montrose, CO, to Preston and Ethel Galyean. She spent her earlier childhood in Telluride, CO; her family enjoyed hearing about all her adventures there. She then moved to Orchard Mesa and graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1949. On June 14, 1949, she married the love of her life, Dale W. Kellerby, and would have celebrated 70 years of marriage this June.

She love gardening and always had a house and yard full of beautiful flowers. She loved making wedding cakes for the family and close friends. She loved spending time with family camping, especially Silver Jack. Her favorite card game was Shang Hai. She enjoyed bowling on a league for several years. Her favorite past time was watching all the hummingbirds at all the feeders.

Katherine is survived by her husband, Dale W. Kellerby; son, Terry (Bonnie) Kellerby; daughters, Bonnie (James) Parker; Sandy (Steve) Detty; Judy (Zane) Franklin, and Donna (Jeff) Siekmeier, who gave her 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She has one brother, Ray (Marie) Galyean; two sisters, Glenda (Gary) Beaird, and Linda (Cleve) Robinson. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, and two sisters.

Graveside services will be held at Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Saturday June 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. The family would like to invite friends and family to Dale Kellerby's after the service for a pot luck.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to The .

