Katherine N. TrimmMay 29, 1940 - September 15, 2020Katherine N. Trimm, better known as Katy, moved to Grand Junction July, 1973. She was talented in many ways, attended Illinois State Normal University, received BS in education, and taught home economics at Elgin, III Junior High School.She met and married David Trimm on September 25, 1965. She bore sons, Patrick (1967), and Phillip (1968). Both of their sons started school in Grand Junction, and she got started teaching sewing, needlework, and opened Mountain Knit Shop. She belonged to the Embroiderer's Gild and Grand Mesa Macintosh Users Group. She served the Presbytery of Western Colorado for many years, and Covenant Presbyterian Church. She will be dearly missed!