Keith M. Boggs
April 3, 1982 - March 23, 2019
Keith M. Boggs, age 36 years, died March 23, 2019.
Keith was born April 3, 1982, in Baton Rouge, LA, son of Pamela and Ronald Sheets. He attended Broadmoor High in Baton Rouge.
Keith has been employed by Dominos Pizza as a delivery driver for nearly five years and also worked as a junior carpenter with his dad at Sheets Construction in Colorado, Louisiana, and surrounding areas.
Keith enjoyed hiking, camping, snowmobiling, spending time with his family, new technology, cars, gaming, and computers.
He was a superior individual; kind, gentle, and generous, and loved by all who knew him. He was also a dependable and hard working man, his job meant a lot to him and he was honest, trustworthy, and reliable.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents (mawmaw and pawpaw), Mr. and Mrs. L. M. Barker of Baton Rouge, and maternal grandmother, Shirley Ann Sheets of Twin Falls, ID.
He is survived by parents, Ron and Pam Sheets of Baton Rouge, and sister, Kristen Marie Velinsky of Grand Junction.
Services will take place Wednesday, April 3rd at 12:30 p.m. at Brown's Cremation Services Chapel, 7th Street, in Grand Junction.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019