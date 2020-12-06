Keith Houghton ShepherdFebruary 28, 1924 - November 25, 2020Keith Houghton Shepherd, 96, of Grand Junction, Colorado, died November 25, 2020.He was born February 28, 1924, in Salt Lake City, UT, and graduated from Granite High School in South Salt Lake, UT in 1942. On July 30, 1955, he married Bonnie Renee' Newbold in Bennion, UT. They were married for 64 years and Keith lived in Grand Junction for 65 years.Keith was hired by the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad right after he graduated from high school and started out as a Fireman. His time with the railroad was only broken when he was called to serve in WWII. Following his honorable discharge from the military, he returned to the D&RG Railroad and worked a total of 43 years advancing to other positions including Brakeman and Engineer.His interests included doing mechanical work restoring old cars. At one time he had 11 vintage cars that he would keep running for he and Bonnie to travel all over the United States. He loved to travel with Bonnie. They had been to all 50 states and traveled around the world. Keith was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.He is was survived by sons, Craig K. Shepherd of Corpus Christi, TX; Terry V. (Suzie) Shepherd, Brad L. (Sue), and Barry K. (Anita) Shepherd of Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Beth A. (Briant) Shepherd of Bear, DE; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bonnie Renee' Newbold Shepherd; parents, Milton Sharp and Alice Mary Houghton Shepherd; brother, Milton Jack Shepherd; sister, Shirley Jean Shepherd Bissaillon; grandson, Jonathan T. Doyle, and great-granddaughter, Brielle Elizabeth Shroder.Keith will be laid to rest with his beloved Bonnie at the Veterans Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO on Friday, December 4, at 1:00 p.m.