Keith Veatch

Keith Veatch



December 19, 1930 - February 11, 2020



Keith Veatch passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020, at HopeWest Hospice.



He was born on December 19, 1930, to Clarence O. Veatch and Eva A. Anderson in the Pear Park area of Grand Junction, CO. As a teenager, Keith started working with his father, Clarence, picking fruit in the orchards of Pear Park. When he was 19, Keith was working at a gas station when he went to play pinball at the local Vale Cafe. There, a car hop named Jennean A. Barnes was asking about "the boy playing games". Right then and there, an unforgettable love story was to begin. In less than a year they were married. She was 17 and he was 19. Keith and Jennean married on June 8, 1950, and started a family in 1952; first daughter, Debra Leann Veatch, followed by her brother, Daniel Keith Veatch in 1954.



The Veatch family moved to Fruita, CO in 1955, the same year they stared managing the Surface Creek Creamery, where they bought cream from local farmers to be made into Challenge Butter. In 1963, Keith and Jennean bought their dream home and property in the Redlands where they raised their wonderful children. They lived almost all their lives on Mockingbird Lane, creating such a foundation of memories for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Keith also worked as a truck driver delivering water to local residences and as a milkman for Clymers Dairy. He finished his working career at City Market as a mailman in 1996, and retired with honors.



In his spare time, Keith enjoyed camping, fishing and gardening. He had the best looking tomatoes and pumpkins on the block for many years. Also, during their 67 years of marriage, Keith and Jennean spent 25 years square dancing for the Outpost Twirlers. Keith also loved watching sports, anything with a ball. He spent decades with his son and grandchildren going to every JUCO game. Later in life, one of Keith favorite things to do was just to be outside. He always loved spending time in his yard. He invested in a riding lawn mower which he named "Ruth", but we all know he just loved taking the grandkids out for a ride. He loved nothing more than to spend time with his family.



Keith was known to have a story for every occasion. His sense of humor and attention to detail was mesmerizing to all. These stories weren't made of fiction, only told from real life experiences. His wisdom is something we will miss most of all. We only hope he keeps telling the story. Until next time, lov-a, lov-a, night night.



Keith is survived by daughter, Debbie Zambrano of Colorado Springs; son, Dan Veatch of Grand Junction; daughter-in-law, Crystal Veatch (Ron Taylor and Michael, Alexis) of Grand Junction; granddaughter, April Hoffman (Ryan and their children Tyler and Cory) of Grand Junction; granddaughter, Heather Zambrano (and children Ashlyn, Kellyn Braylon) of Colorado Springs; sister, Linda Kauffman of Grand Junction; sister, Arliss Sanders of Denver; brother, Gene Veatch of Denver, and sister-in-law, Norma Veatch of Grand Junction.



Keith is preceded in death by his wife, Jennean Veatch; granddaughter, Brandie Veatch Havard; grandson, Domenic Zambrano; sister, Naola Urban; sister, Anita Urban; brother, Neil Veatch, and parents, Clarence and Eva Veatch.



Visitation will be held February 17, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at Martin Mortuary, 550 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO. Funeral services, honoring Keith's life, will be held February 17, 2020, at Martin Mortuary at 10:00 a.m. followed by a burial service at 11:00 a.m. at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction.



