Keith W. Marlow passed away at his home in Grand Junction, CO on July 1, 2019 at age 90. Keith was born near Madison, KS to Marcus and Erma Marlow. He graduated from Sterling High School and then attended Sterling College in Sterling, KS for 2 years before transferring to Kansas State in Manhattan, KS graduating with a bachelor's degree in physics. He received a Ph.D in Nuclear Physics from the University of Maryland. His thesis is entitled "The Radioactive Decay of SE 83". Keith worked for the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. for 33 years. He then moved to Albuquerque, NM and worked for Sandia National Laboratory and did consulting work until finally retiring in 2014. He loved his work! He received a license to operate a nuclear reactor in 1955, one of the first in the nation. He had more than 60 years of experience in detection and analysis of nuclear radiation, beginning with the development of methods of detection for nuclear weapon testing Nevada and Eniwetok in 1952. Dr. Marlow participated in the design of a nuclear reactor, brought the reactor critical for the first time and used the nuclear reactor to develop techniques in neutron activation analysis, neutron radiography and to produce radioactive nuclides for his basic research. This was followed by a lengthy period of research and development in neutron and gamma-ray sensors and data analysis for the US Navy and other government agencies. The sensors were deployed in various environments, including air, maritime, terrestrial and space. He was also instrumental in developing techniques to verify compliance of the INF Treaty with the Soviet Union. He traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, the Soviet Union and Mongolia doing this work. From 1967-1968 he spent a sabbatical year in the Netherlands at the Institute Voor Kernphysisch Onderzoek studying nuclei with short half-lives. He received numerous honors and awards during his career, including the E.O. Hulburt Annual Science Award in 1981 and the Intelligence Community Seal Medallion in 2000. This was presented CIA Director George Tenet at the CIA. It was awarded for "sustained, superior performance of duty of high value that distinctly benefits the interest of the United States and is directly related to the mission of the Intelligence Community". Keith was married to Betty (Warren) Marlow for 66 years and they had three children. The experience of living in the Netherlands was special for the entire family. They traveled widely in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the US. Keith joined April and Tom in a hiking trip to Patagonia in 2007. He enjoyed golf, skiing and hiking. Keith and Betty moved to Grand Junction, CO in June 2016. He loved the beauty of the Grand Valley, especially in the spring with trees and flowers blooming. He suffered from dementia the past few years but he never lost his pleasant personality. Always friendly, sociable and down to earth. He was a wonderful husband and father. Keith was predeceased by his loving wife Betty, their son Kevin, brother Darold Marlow and sister Maxine Hayes. He is survived by daughter Susan Marlow (husband Guy Sandusky), daughter April Marlow (husband Thomas Temple), sister Shirley Reese (John), brother John Hazard (Sharon), and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. Donations may be made in his name to Hilltop Senior Daybreak ( www.htop.org ) or A Warrior's Oasis ( www.awarriorsoasis.org ). No services will be held. Published in The Daily Sentinel from July 6 to July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

