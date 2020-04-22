Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelcy Daniel Barley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kelcy Daniel Barley



March 21, 1943 - April 16, 2020



On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Kelcy Daniel Barley, loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 77.



He started his accomplishments after high school by enlisting in the Army. He was honorably discharged after serving as a medic during the Vietnam War. He worked for many years at St. Mary's Hospital as a Foreman in the construction industry.



Those close to Kelcy knew him as Bud. Bud was born on March 21, 1943, in LaFollette, Tennessee, to Sol Kelcy Barley and Ruthy May Barley. He moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, as a child and was a lifelong resident.



Bud's passions included spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, gardening, and anything in the great outdoors and mountains. His friends and family loved his sense of humor and always looked forward to long conversations with him. His presence was felt and filled a room with happiness. He was an avid lover of Classic Country and Bluegrass. He enjoyed picking the guitar and playing songs for his family.



Bud was preceded in death by his father, Sol Kelcy Barley; mother, Ruthy Mary Barley, and sisters, Patsy Weaver, Billy Schliecher, and Wanda Weller. He is survived by sister, Ellen Farnsworth; daughter, Monica Bearfield; son-in-law, Pat Bearfield; grandchildren, Jessica Klements, Danielle Cordova, and Patrick Bearfield; great-grandchildren, Aiden Cordova, Scarlett Luque, Karmela Klements, and Piper Bearfield; several close cousins, nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends.



Bud created endless relationships he held dear to his heart. His wishes were to celebrate his life. Under the circumstances regarding the current pandemic, there will be a gathering to rejoice his life at a later date.



Graveside service will be Friday, April 24, 2020, 12:00 p.m., at Palisade Cemetery.



