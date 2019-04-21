Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelli Steinkirchner. View Sign

Kelli Drew Steinkirchner

July 26, 1959 - March 25, 2019

Kelli Drew (Logan) Steinkirchner, age 59, died March 25, 2019, at Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, following her struggle with a long illness.

She was born July 26, 1959, in Denver, Colorado and was the daughter of Ken and Jan (Hartway) Logan. She graduated from Sterling High School in Sterling, Colorado and received a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Adam State University in Alamosa, Colorado where she graduated Summa Cum Laude.

She met and married Dan Steinkirchner in Denver on May 28, 1988, and they later moved to Grand Junction in 1994, where they lived and raised their family. Kelli worked for Rocky Mountain Health Plans in Grand Junction as a Provider Network Coordinator until her retirement in 2016.

She was a devout Christian and put her faith into practice in her relationships with others. One of her favorite scriptures is found in Romans 14 that we are not to judge others; and she was guided by this throughout her life. She always demonstrated her fun personality and her beautiful spirit through her sharp wit and humor. Kelli was a voracious reader, loved spending time in her new home, and she enjoyed traveling and experiencing other cultures.

She cherished and was cherished by her husband and her sons who survive her; husband, Joseph Daniel Steinkirchner II; son, Lane Davis and grandson, Ledgyn Davis, all of Grand Junction; and son, Joseph Daniel Steinkirchner III of Denver. Her mother, Janice Logan, of Grand Junction also survives.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church, located at 720 Grand Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado at 9:00 a.m. on April 27, 2019. Inurnment will follow at 12:00 noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Columbarium, located at 2665 H Road, Grand Junction, Colorado.

Please consider making a donation in her name to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction.

