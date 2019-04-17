Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ken Weston. View Sign

Loren K. "Ken" Weston

March 10, 1944 - April 12, 2019

Loren K. "Ken" Weston, 75, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on April 12, 2019.

He was born on March 10, 1944, in Fort Collins, CO, to Loren and Margaret Weston. Ken spent his childhood in Fruita, CO, and attended Fruita Monument High School.

He received his Associate in Science at Colorado Mesa University, his Bachelor of Science from Colorado State University, and his Master of Science from the University of Arizona. He worked for the Bureau of Reclamation as an Engineering Geologist.

His military service was in the Colorado National Guard. He was a member of the Living Water Baptist Church in Fruita, and he loved studying and teaching God's word.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Weston; son, David Weston of Flower Mound, TX; sisters, Judy Holt of DeBeque, CO, and Annette Baker of Milton, FL, and two grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Living Water Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at New Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Living Water Baptist Church, 1822 J 1/3 Road, Fruita, CO 81521, or the Dayavihar Boys Home in India.



