Kendra Kay Melkus

May 12, 1966 - February 19, 2019

Kendra, 52, passed away on February 19, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction.

She was born May 12, 1966, in Grand Junction, the daughter of Lorie (Rosa) Eckman and Tommy D. Melkus.

She was a proud graduate of Grand Junction High School and was always cheering for the Tigers.

Kendra took pride in all the jobs she held from working at Mesa View Elementary School, City Market and at the greenhouse at Big Horn Industries. She loved to work and would be disappointed when she couldn't work on holidays and weekends.

Kendra was active in Special Olympics and received numerous medals and ribbons for competing in track and field, swimming and later in life, bowling.

She loved attending Mass, so she could "pray for her troops".

In 1995, Kendra saved the life of her 15-month-old niece, Carrie, and received an award from the Grand Junction Fire Department.

Kendra loved her nieces and nephews and was always wanting to hold them and give hugs and kisses.

She made everyone she met smile and be happy. Her positive attitude and love of life inspired all who knew her.

Kendra was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ning and Rachel Rosa and Vance Melkus, all of Palisade.

She is survived by her mother, Lorie Rosa-Eckman; father, Tommy D. (Karen) Melkus; grandmother, Smokey Melkus; "Big Brother" Tommy M. (Brooke) Melkus and "Little Brother" Jason (Colleen) Eckman; nieces, Carrie Melkus and Reagan Melkus; nephews, Vinnie Melkus, Hank Melkus, Tadd (Lacey) Bertram, and Justin Bertram and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to say thank you to the nursing staff and doctors at St. Mary's for caring so much for Kendra.

A Rosary will be held on February 25, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary and a Funeral Mass will be held on February 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 790 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics Colorado.



