Kenneth E. Forrest Sr.
1933 - 2020
Kenneth E. Forrest, Sr.

August 3, 1933 - October 18, 2020

On October 18, 2020, we lost our loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Kenneth E. Forrest.

Ken was born August 3, 1933, in Poquoson, VA, to Reginal Forrest and Gracie Mae Carmine, who preceded him in death. In March of 1962, he was married to his beautiful wife, Barbara Trafton Smith. In 1963, he took leave from college to serve his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army, where he was honorably discharged after two years of service. He returned to graduate from Virginia Tech with a degree in Accounting in 1967. He worked for Union Carbide for most of his working career. Ken was a quiet family man who enjoyed spending time with his family and his wine.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Smith Forrest; son, Kenneth Forrest, Jr. and wife, Karen of Fruita, CO; daughter, Margaret Davis, and husband Tim, of Williamsburg, VA. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jacque Blacksher and husband Michael, Ashley Forrest and wife Sylvia, Timothy Davis, Jr., Taryn Davis, Forrest Davis, Travis O'Neil, and Tiffani Crow, and great-grandchildren, Xavierre Blacksher, Peyton Blacksher, Nick Holt, Mariah Blacksher, Tayya Crow, Shaylee Burchim, Caydence Crow, and Evie O'Neil. Lastly, he is survived by a special niece, Suzanne Mann, whom he loved as a sister, and her husband, Charlie Mann. His sisters, Ronelda Johnson and Grace Kruszewski, and brother, Reginal Forrest, also preceded him in death.

He will be buried at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Williamsburg, VA. Dad, you will be missed more than you will ever know. We love you!


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 25, 2020.
