Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450

Kenneth Laumann



April 15, 1938 - October 29, 2019



Kenneth C. Laumann, 81, of Fruita died at home on October 29, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife, Jacqueline, and daughters, Rhonda Laumann and Laura Gish (Mike).



Born April 15, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Edith Laumann, Ken's family included Richard (d.), Robert (Shirley), and Carol (Ron). Ken joined the Air Force in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1963.



After marrying the love of his life in 1962, Ken moved to Grand Junction in 1971. He continued his career with AT&T and stayed with the phone companies until his retirement at 62. Ken and Jackie traveled extensively with a wonderful and tight-knit group of friends on cruise ships. He enjoyed traveling to Chicago and Wisconsin for frequent visits.



Ken loved exercising and outdoor activities, including snow skiing with his wife and children. Biking later became his passion, leading to many friendships and tours, including multiple Ride the Rockies and Tour of Tucson.



Ken's daughters, and granddaughters, Skye, Hannah and Sage, and great-grandson, Reign, were the light of his life and he was usually talking about them at Crossroads Fitness. Taking family vacations and spending the holidays together was a source of joy to Ken.



Celebration of Life on November 9 at Callahan-Edfast, 2:00 p.m. with reception to follow.

