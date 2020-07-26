Kenneth Michael Stubler



November 3, 1951 - July 16, 2020



Kenneth Michael Stubler died on July 16, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado. Ken was born on November 3, 1951, in Pueblo, Colorado, to Joseph and Mary Ann Stubler.



In 1980 Ken met the love of his life, Kathryn Kurtz, and they married on April 30, 1988, in Fort Collins. They enjoyed being outside together, golfing, hiking, playing tennis, skiing, and gardening.



Ken held multiple degrees from CSU, CU and Oklahoma State University. His vast knowledge was utilized for over 45 years in the health services industry.



The Stublers moved to the Grand Junction area in 1999, where they built Red Fox Vineyards in Palisade. Ken and Kathryn served on many boards in the Grand Valley community. If anyone needed a helping hand, Ken was always ready to pitch in.



Ken was an incredible home chef. With Kathryn by his side as sous chef, they were known for delicious homemade salsa from the garden and his famous French toast.



Ken's life was tragically disrupted by an undiagnosed illness. He is survived by his lifelong partner, Kathryn, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Ken will always be remembered fondly by family, friends, and associates for his kind words, sound advice, generous smiles, and thoughtfulness. We are thankful that his soul is now at peace.



Private memorial services have yet to be arranged. Memorial donations may be made to Child and Migrant Services and Claws Cat Rescue in Grand Junction.



