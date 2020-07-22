Kenneth Sills



January 13, 1954 - June 25, 2020



Kenneth Robert Sills was born in Coalinga, California, January 13, 1954, and passed away on June 25, 2020, in Fruita, Colorado.



He is survived by his daughter, three grandchildren, sister, niece, great-niece, and great-nephews.



Kenneth graduated from Central High School in 1973, and continued his education at Mesa State College. During his college years, he was known for his intelligence, humor, and kindness. Ken was also known for his love for his family, passion for animals, impressive abilities as a billiard player, chess player, and his ongoing hobby as a member of the Grand Junction Racing Pigeons Club. Kenneth's love for his birds shone through him and through his many trophies and ribbon winnings.



After college, Kenneth had a few jobs such as the United States Postal Service, but truly found his home at Animal Medical Clinic now known as All Pet Center. Since 1991, Kenneth was able to share his passion for animals there. He will always be remembered for being a good father and good family man. Kenneth will be forever missed.



Please join us at Living Water Baptist Church, 1822 J 3/10 Rd., Fruita, Colorado, at 3:00 July 23, 2020, for services honoring Mr. Sills.



