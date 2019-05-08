Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keri Plock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Keri Laray Plock

July 11, 1974 - April 27, 2019

"After your season of suffering, God in all of his Grace will Restore, Confirm, Strengthen and Establish you."

The valiantly fought season of suffering ended gracefully for Keri in her favorite time of year. In this season of new beginnings with new life emerging everywhere, we celebrate the beautiful spirit that left such an impression on anyone that knew her. Keri's unassuming personality may have been quiet as the clouds she loved, but the impact of her unconditional love and grace will be her lasting legacy.

She lived for her boys, Brayden, Jayce, Hans, and her best friend and husband, Bill. When the boys were little, they would call her "Honey" just like Dad. She worried that people wouldn't know that she was their mom, so she asked the boys to call her "Mom". She later regretted ending that endearing moniker; she actually loved that they called her "Honey". No matter the title, she was everything you conjure in your imagination when you think of an amazing Mom. Keri fought so hard to live for her boys. Although her vantage point is different now, her love for them is timeless and life affirming.

Keri's life can be remembered in the vibrant colors of the sunrise and the sunset, in the beauty of her beloved outdoors, in the blissful joy knowing that she is forever riding her horses, in her authentic Dr. Doolittle-like connection to animals, her love of God, and her everlasting faith in Him and His plan for her. Keri lived her life like a sermon of renewal: Born again everyday and everyday happy and at peace. May we all be more like Keri.

The celebration of Keri's life will be held Friday, May 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Church, 765 24 Road Grand Junction, CO 81505. A reception to follow at AP Ranch, 1351 Q Road Loma, CO.

Keri Laray PlockJuly 11, 1974 - April 27, 2019"After your season of suffering, God in all of his Grace will Restore, Confirm, Strengthen and Establish you."The valiantly fought season of suffering ended gracefully for Keri in her favorite time of year. In this season of new beginnings with new life emerging everywhere, we celebrate the beautiful spirit that left such an impression on anyone that knew her. Keri's unassuming personality may have been quiet as the clouds she loved, but the impact of her unconditional love and grace will be her lasting legacy.She lived for her boys, Brayden, Jayce, Hans, and her best friend and husband, Bill. When the boys were little, they would call her "Honey" just like Dad. She worried that people wouldn't know that she was their mom, so she asked the boys to call her "Mom". She later regretted ending that endearing moniker; she actually loved that they called her "Honey". No matter the title, she was everything you conjure in your imagination when you think of an amazing Mom. Keri fought so hard to live for her boys. Although her vantage point is different now, her love for them is timeless and life affirming.Keri's life can be remembered in the vibrant colors of the sunrise and the sunset, in the beauty of her beloved outdoors, in the blissful joy knowing that she is forever riding her horses, in her authentic Dr. Doolittle-like connection to animals, her love of God, and her everlasting faith in Him and His plan for her. Keri lived her life like a sermon of renewal: Born again everyday and everyday happy and at peace. May we all be more like Keri.The celebration of Keri's life will be held Friday, May 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Church, 765 24 Road Grand Junction, CO 81505. A reception to follow at AP Ranch, 1351 Q Road Loma, CO. Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close