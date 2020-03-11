Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin A. Nahler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin A. Nahler



March 14, 1967 - February 14, 2020



Kevin A. Nahler of Otis, Oregon, passed away at home, surrounded by family and loved ones, on February 14, 2020.



Kevin was born in Denver and grew up in Rifle, Colorado. Upon graduation from high school Kevin enlisted in the US Army where he served for the next 22 years, 1985 until 2007. Kevin's years of service took him all over the world to places such as Germany, Thailand, S. Korea and two separate one year deployments in Iraq. He received a Bronze Star Medal and many other numerous medals and awards.



Upon retirement Kevin's love of photography was renewed and he spent his time photographing wildlife and the outdoors; Yellowstone and any place that provided opportunities to see wildlife and scenery.



He also loved being home with the love of his life, MaryBeth. They loved working on home projects, camping, traveling and spending time on the Oregon beaches where they lived.



He had a deep sense of loyalty and integrity, always doing what was right and not what was always the easy way. His sense of humor and easy going nature will be greatly missed by all that knew him.



He was a lifelong Raiders fan and loved watching football with friends and family. He also enjoyed having his long time high school friends, David, Eric, Pat and Ken, in a fantasy football league they named, "The Rifle Gang".



He is survived by his life partner of 22 years, MaryBeth Vannice; son, Devin Nahler; daughter, Kimblerly Nahler ; one grandson; brothers, Ronald (Margie) Maynard, David Maynard, Charlie (Becky) Beagle, Robert (Jeannine) Beagle, and Richard Beagle; sisters, Sherrie Zenier and Sandy Stanley and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Nahler; mother, Darlene Donovan, and sister Sharon Forment.



A Military funeral will be held in Grand Junction in late May 2020.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the .

Kevin A. NahlerMarch 14, 1967 - February 14, 2020Kevin A. Nahler of Otis, Oregon, passed away at home, surrounded by family and loved ones, on February 14, 2020.Kevin was born in Denver and grew up in Rifle, Colorado. Upon graduation from high school Kevin enlisted in the US Army where he served for the next 22 years, 1985 until 2007. Kevin's years of service took him all over the world to places such as Germany, Thailand, S. Korea and two separate one year deployments in Iraq. He received a Bronze Star Medal and many other numerous medals and awards.Upon retirement Kevin's love of photography was renewed and he spent his time photographing wildlife and the outdoors; Yellowstone and any place that provided opportunities to see wildlife and scenery.He also loved being home with the love of his life, MaryBeth. They loved working on home projects, camping, traveling and spending time on the Oregon beaches where they lived.He had a deep sense of loyalty and integrity, always doing what was right and not what was always the easy way. His sense of humor and easy going nature will be greatly missed by all that knew him.He was a lifelong Raiders fan and loved watching football with friends and family. He also enjoyed having his long time high school friends, David, Eric, Pat and Ken, in a fantasy football league they named, "The Rifle Gang".He is survived by his life partner of 22 years, MaryBeth Vannice; son, Devin Nahler; daughter, Kimblerly Nahler ; one grandson; brothers, Ronald (Margie) Maynard, David Maynard, Charlie (Becky) Beagle, Robert (Jeannine) Beagle, and Richard Beagle; sisters, Sherrie Zenier and Sandy Stanley and numerous nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Nahler; mother, Darlene Donovan, and sister Sharon Forment.A Military funeral will be held in Grand Junction in late May 2020.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the . Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.