1/1
Kevin Ray Shafer
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Ray Shafer

June 10, 1956 - September 15, 2020

Kevin was born June 10, 1956, in Monticello, Indiana, to Robert (Janet) and Betty Shafer. Shortly after graduating from Twin Lakes High School, Kevin relocated to Colorado where he lived and worked as a mechanic for more than 40 years.

Marrying Cynthia Dilling, they raised two daughters, Tangi (Amador) Stock and Tacia (Travis) Tullio. Throughout his life he always had a passion for Harley's or anything with an engine! Racing his 1973 Chevy Nova SS, he was Track Champion in 1998 and 1999 in Grand Junction, Colorado. In the last few years his greatest joy was being a Grandpa to Hunter and Hannah Thompson and Kenzley and Khaliya Stock.

Kevin passed peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer on September 15, 2020.

Siblings include Kerry, Kurt (Carol), Kelly, and Kent Shafer, Krista (Jody) Wilburn, and Mitcheline Curtis. He had many cousins, nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends. He will be missed and loved by all who knew him.

Kevin is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Buzbee; brother, Kregg Shafer; ex-wife, Cynthia Shafer, and niece, Amanda Shafer.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Colorado as well as in Indiana.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved