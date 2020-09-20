Kevin Ray ShaferJune 10, 1956 - September 15, 2020Kevin was born June 10, 1956, in Monticello, Indiana, to Robert (Janet) and Betty Shafer. Shortly after graduating from Twin Lakes High School, Kevin relocated to Colorado where he lived and worked as a mechanic for more than 40 years.Marrying Cynthia Dilling, they raised two daughters, Tangi (Amador) Stock and Tacia (Travis) Tullio. Throughout his life he always had a passion for Harley's or anything with an engine! Racing his 1973 Chevy Nova SS, he was Track Champion in 1998 and 1999 in Grand Junction, Colorado. In the last few years his greatest joy was being a Grandpa to Hunter and Hannah Thompson and Kenzley and Khaliya Stock.Kevin passed peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer on September 15, 2020.Siblings include Kerry, Kurt (Carol), Kelly, and Kent Shafer, Krista (Jody) Wilburn, and Mitcheline Curtis. He had many cousins, nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends. He will be missed and loved by all who knew him.Kevin is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Buzbee; brother, Kregg Shafer; ex-wife, Cynthia Shafer, and niece, Amanda Shafer.A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Colorado as well as in Indiana.