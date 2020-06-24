Kimberly Ann DonohoFebruary 18, 1978 - June 11, 2020Kimberly Ann Donoho was born February 18, 1978, in Fort Collins, CO, and passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in a car accident; she was 42. Her parents are Art and Charlene "Cricket" Donoho. The family moved to Fruita in the first year of her life and has lived here ever since.Her brother, Clayton, was added to the family three years later. She and her brother played happily on a small farm just north of Fruita. They adored both sets of grandparents, Harry and Virginia Donoho in Loma, and Harmon and Joey Leonard in Salida. Much time was spent at the Ranch in Salida fishing, playing on 4-wheelers, and exploring the wonders of the local mountains.The whole family, including grandparents, traveled extensively. It was one of Kim's favorite pastimes, not only the through United States, but abroad as well.She was a lifelong reader, absorbing books on history, mystery, and Sci-fi, but she truly had a soft spot for Clive Cussler and had accumulated a large collection of his work.During her junior high and high school years, the arts caught her attention. She played clarinet in marching band. She also found painting, it became one of her greatest joys, and there was always a project in the works at her home.Kim attended Fruita Monument High School, as well as Mesa State College graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology.She was an avid pool player and was a member of a local league and loved going to Las Vegas for tournaments.Kim is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents. She is survived by her parents; brother, and beloved nephew, Corbin Donoho.There will be a celebration of her life on June 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at her parents' home.In lieu of flowers or plants, please donate to the Salvation Army in Kim's name.