Kimberly Book LewisApril 30, 1964 - July 26, 2020Kimberly Book Lewis, 56, passed away July 26, 2020, after bravely battling ALS for the past three years. She passed away at her home in Grand Junction, Colorado, surrounded by her loving family.Kim was born on April 30, 1964, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. Several military bases would serve as her home in those early years, but Camarillo, California would be her childhood home. She attended college at Northern Arizona University, where she met her husband of 33 years, KC Lewis.Kim leaves behind husband, KC Lewis; loving sons, Dillon and Austin; mother, Nema Book, and brother, Brett Book. She was preceded in death by her loving father, John Book.Kim was a wonderful loving wife and mother. She was an amazing interior and landscape designer bringing beautiful color, texture, and life to everything she touched. She was the Chairwoman of many fundraisers and galas to support the healthcare needs in the Grand Valley over the last two decades. She specifically enjoyed rustic renovation and redesign of our family cabin, bringing wildflower and landscaping touches to her favorite Mountain home near Creede.Kim was specifically known for her shy beauty, generosity, kindness, and great strength. She valued loyalty and delivered the same.Kim's life will be celebrated and memorialized at a celebration of life in the near future.Please consider making a memorial contribution in Kim's name to the Rocky Mountain ALS Association.