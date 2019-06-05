Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kit D. Orlosky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kit Orlosky passed away on May 16th. He was born in Western Colorado to Al and Dorothy Orlosky, and was the younger brother of Carl. The Orlosky family lived in Gypsum, then Minturn for many years. Kit worked for the State of Colorado for 31 years as an Electronic Engineer in the Telecommunications Department. During this time, he lived and worked first in Durango, and then in Grand Junction, where he eventually retired. He was held in high esteem by his colleagues and was very well liked as a supervisor. Kit developed a lifelong interest in communications, especially amateur radio. He explored all aspects of telegraph communications and shortwave radio. He was a Ham radio operator for many years. He loved to travel to the South Pacific. Sometimes he and his friend Chuck took their radio equipment and transmitted from remote and exotic islands. He enjoyed Hawaii and spent a part of every winter there. He easily made friends everywhere he went. Kit was a target shooter, competing in many local and regional events. He was well known for his steady hand and laser-like focus. He won several competitions for his shooting skill. He also loved fast cars, and enjoyed high country backpacking, skiing, and restoring antique radios. He was a kind, sweet, gentle, and generous man. A lifelong learner, who was always curious and ready to explore his interests in depth. Kit was a devoted son to his mother and took care of her after his father passed away. The two were very close. He is survived by his daughter, grandson, and nephew. He is very much missed by his family, and especially his daughter. There will be no memorial. A starry voyager, I to these islands come Knowing not by what star I am at last come home. - Andrew Young



