Kitty Lou Payton
1951 - 2020
Kitty Lou Payton

January 13, 1951 - June 3, 2020

Kitty Lou Payton, age 69, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.

Born January 13, 1951, in Grand Junction, CO, to Charles and Joyce Ross, Kitty graduated from Grand Valley High School in 1969, where she met the love of her life, Jerald Ray Payton. They married November 1, 1968.

Kitty loved taking care of her family and hosting family gatherings. She loved her grandchildren immensely and enjoyed watching them in their various activities. She had an outgoing personality, a welcoming spirit, was very generous and loved by all.

Kitty is preceded in death by her father, Charles Ross. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Shiela (Timothy) Barber of Palisade, CO; Kirk (Christina) Payton of Grand Junction, CO, and Jayme McManus of Palisade, CO; mother, Joyce Ross of Grand Junction, CO; sister, Paula (Gary) Blunk of Seymour, MO; brother, Mark (Kristie) Ross of Grand Junction, CO, and seven grandchildren.

Viewing will be 9:00 a.m., services at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Victory Life Church, 2066 Highway 6 & 50 Fruita, CO 81521. Graveside memorial will be held at Battlement cemetery at a later date.

Services have been entrusted to Brown's Cremation and Funeral Services.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.
