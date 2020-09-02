Kurt Phelps



November 21, 1967 - August 29, 2020



Kurt Wade Phelps of Loma, CO, age 52, passed at St. Mary's Hospital, in Grand Junction, CO, on August 29, 2020.



Kurt was born in Grand Junction, CO, on November 21, 1967, to Roland Phelps Sr. and Betty Hansen Phelps. He spent part of his childhood in Nucla, and later moved to Grand Junction. He graduated from Fruita Monument High School in 1986.



Kurt had a boisterous laugh and a bigger than life personality. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his daughter, Lacee Phelps of Eaton, CO; grandson, Austin Wade Decker; parents, Roland Phelps Sr. of Grand Junction, CO, and Betty Phelps of Fruita, CO; brother, Roland Jake Phelps Jr. of Moravia, IA; sister, Cynthia (Steven) Skalla of Fruita, CO; numerous nieces, and nephews, and of course his canine companion, Little Bit.



Kurt was preceded in death by daughter, Britney Lynn Phelps; brother, Michael Ray Phelps; nephew, Michael Brandon Cooper; sister-in-law, Diane Fauscett Phelps, and grandparents, Opal and Gilbert Hansen, and McKinley and Frances Phelps.



Services will be held Friday, September 4, 2:00 p.m., at the Fruita Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Masks are required. Interment will take place later at Ute, CO.



Memorial contributions can be sent to the Colorado Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store