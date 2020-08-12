Kyle Elgin TolmanMay 25, 1986 - August 1, 2020Kyle Elgin Tolman, age 34, born on May 25, 1986, passed away on August 1, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado.Son of Darr Elgin Tolman and Paula Acosta, Kyle spent his years growing up in Grand Junction, Fruita, and Collbran, Colorado. He was a hard working man, and worked several years in the oil field, his father also taught him roofing, which he did with his cousin, Dennis.Kyle loved being a father. His most precious times were when he could be with his son, Kamden, going to fun places like fishing, and the park. Kyle loved his family and spending time with them. He was a good man with a big heart, who loved to tease everyone around him.Kyle is survived by son, Kamden Elgin Tolman (whereabouts unknown); parents, Darr and Paula; his love, Stacy; aunts and uncles, Dana and Dave, Devan, Dru, Darci and Gregg, and several cousins.Kyle will always be unconditionally loved and missed by his family and friends. He is now in the loving arms of his special grandparents in Heaven.We wish all to know Kyle was a donor and able to save three lives.A memorial celebration is currently pending.