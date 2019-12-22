Lance Todd Smith
November 20, 1959 - December 12, 2019
Lance Todd Smith was born on November 20, 1959 in Sacramento, CA, the first of three sons, to Gene Carl Smith and Catherine Sullivan Smith. Lance went home to Jesus on December 12, 2019, at HopeWest after a courageous battle with cancer.
The family moved to Grand Junction in 1969. Lance excelled in math and athletics and graduated from Central High School and Otero Jr. College. He attended Mesa College where he was quarterback on the 1982 national finals team.
Lance worked for PepsiCo and resided in Arizona and Idaho before returning to Grand Junction in 2003, where he met and married Miriam, and their son, Sullivan, was born. They brought so much joy to his life.
Lance enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking, singing and playing guitar, woodworking, tutoring math, and watching sports, especially football. He loved the mountains and solo hiked The Colorado Trail. From his love of off-roading Lance created a decal business.
Surviving Lance are his loving wife, Miriam and son, Sullivan; mother and step-father, Catherine and Al Thorpe of Grand Junction; brothers, Wendell (Shelly) of Grand Junction, and Shawn (Sandra) of Trabuco Canyon, CA; nephew, Casey; niece, Ashley; step-children, Stephanie, Frances, Christina and Joshua; many aunts, uncles and cousins, and best friend, Matt Higgins. He was predeceased by his father. Lance also leaves his Great Danes, Tebow and Breezy, and his feline companion, Toby.
Lance's family is forever grateful for the prayers and expressions of love and for the compassionate care he received at HopeWest. A celebration of his life was held December 18, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Burial followed at Crown Point Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019