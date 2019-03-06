Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lance Webber. View Sign

Shane "Lance" Webber II

November 28, 1979 - March 1, 2019

Shane "Lance" Webber II, age 39, lifelong resident of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away March 1, 2019, in his home after losing his battle to AML.

Born November 28, 1979, to Shane L. Webber and Susan K. Roberts, Lance graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1999. Throughout his school years sports were very important to him, especially football and martial arts.

Lance was previously married and divorced in 2008. He married his soul mate, the love of his life, Amanda Webber, on September 21, after years of friendship. Together they have a combination of four children, Shane Lance Webber III (age 11), Jessica Wall (age 16), Blake Ficklin (age 19), and Tessa (Jordan) Nelson (age 22). They also have a granddaughter, Kyerstien Nelson (age 4), and another grandchild on the way.

Lance was proud to have obtained his class A CDL. During his life he worked various jobs, and was very proud to be employed by Old World Meats, Elite Towing and Monument Waste.

Family was very important to Lance; he enjoyed camping, hunting, and shooting, all with his family.

He is survived by parents, Shane L. Webber of White Water and Susan Roberts of Grand Junction; brothers, Levi (Shannia) Webber and Landon Webber, both of Grand Junction; numerous aunts and uncles and life long friends who became family.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Frank and Pat Webber, Jimmie Roberts, and Shirley Charvot, and his beloved dog, Lakota.

We want to thank the nurses and staff at Huntsman Cancer Hospital for the amazing care that they gave Lance.

Services will be Saturday, March 9, 2:00 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.

Shane "Lance" Webber IINovember 28, 1979 - March 1, 2019Shane "Lance" Webber II, age 39, lifelong resident of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away March 1, 2019, in his home after losing his battle to AML.Born November 28, 1979, to Shane L. Webber and Susan K. Roberts, Lance graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1999. Throughout his school years sports were very important to him, especially football and martial arts.Lance was previously married and divorced in 2008. He married his soul mate, the love of his life, Amanda Webber, on September 21, after years of friendship. Together they have a combination of four children, Shane Lance Webber III (age 11), Jessica Wall (age 16), Blake Ficklin (age 19), and Tessa (Jordan) Nelson (age 22). They also have a granddaughter, Kyerstien Nelson (age 4), and another grandchild on the way.Lance was proud to have obtained his class A CDL. During his life he worked various jobs, and was very proud to be employed by Old World Meats, Elite Towing and Monument Waste.Family was very important to Lance; he enjoyed camping, hunting, and shooting, all with his family.He is survived by parents, Shane L. Webber of White Water and Susan Roberts of Grand Junction; brothers, Levi (Shannia) Webber and Landon Webber, both of Grand Junction; numerous aunts and uncles and life long friends who became family.He is preceded in death by grandparents, Frank and Pat Webber, Jimmie Roberts, and Shirley Charvot, and his beloved dog, Lakota.We want to thank the nurses and staff at Huntsman Cancer Hospital for the amazing care that they gave Lance.Services will be Saturday, March 9, 2:00 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Funeral Home Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc

2515 Patterson Rd

Grand Junction , CO 81505

(970) 243-2450 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close