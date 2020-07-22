Lanessa Atina StrohmMay 26, 2005 - July 14, 2020Lanessa, known to all who loved her as "Nessa", passed away on July 14, 2020. Nessa attended Central High School and would be a sophomore this coming school year. She enjoyed drawing, watching movies, basketball, singing, and loved spending time with her friends and family. Nessa will be remembered for her beautiful smile and kind heart.She is survived by her mother, Julia Ortiz, and father, Lizandro Arzapalo; sister, Izabella Strohm; brothers, Thomas Jon Trent Strohm, Jose Arzapalo, Esteban Arzapalo and Andreas Arzapalo. She is preceded in death by cousin, Rachel Strohm, Adrian Pacheco and Auntie Anita Strohm.There will be a celebration of Nessa's life today, July 22, at 10:00 a.m. at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery, 2620 Legacy Way with Pastor Paul Espinoza.Nessa is under the care of Grand Valley Funeral Home.